Boyd Gaming raises quarterly dividend to $0.17

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), a geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share.

The latter represents an increase from a previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The dividend will be paid on April 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) closed 1.89% ($1.25) lower at $64.88 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $6.232 billion.

The shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) went up 14.82% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 3.62% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 5 out of 10 surveyed investment analysts had rated Boyd Gaming Corp’s stock as “Buy”, while other 5 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $76.33, which translates into a 17.65% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $82.00.