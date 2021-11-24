Spotify Technology said on Tuesday that a new hub had been launched, where fans will be able to listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts associated with Netflix Inc’s shows.

The new hub, which can be accessed by both free and premium listeners, will feature playlists from hit shows such as “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton” along with the official soundtrack from shows such as “Squid Game”, “Bruised” and “Cowboy Bebop”.

Netflix-related podcasts such as “Okay”, “Netflix Is A Daily Joke” and “The Crown: The Official Podcast” will also be available, the company said.

According to the music streaming platform, the hub can be accessed by subscribers across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India.

