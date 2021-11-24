Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Spotify shares close lower on Tuesday, a ‘Netflix Hub’ now available on Spotify’s app

Spotify shares close lower on Tuesday, a ‘Netflix Hub’ now available on Spotify’s app

November 24, 2021 11:44 am

Spotify Technology said on Tuesday that a new hub had been launched, where fans will be able to listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts associated with Netflix Inc’s shows.

The new hub, which can be accessed by both free and premium listeners, will feature playlists from hit shows such as “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton” along with the official soundtrack from shows such as “Squid Game”, “Bruised” and “Cowboy Bebop”.

Netflix-related podcasts such as “Okay”, “Netflix Is A Daily Joke” and “The Crown: The Official Podcast” will also be available, the company said.

According to the music streaming platform, the hub can be accessed by subscribers across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India.

The shares of Spotify Technology SA closed lower for a fourth consecutive trading session in New York on Tuesday. The stock went down 2.92% ($7.31) to $243.03, after touching an intraday low at $237.06. The latter has been a price level not seen since October 12th ($231.50).

The shares of Spotify Technology have retreated 22.76% so far this year, following a 110.40% gain in 2020.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News