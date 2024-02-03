Sweetgreen appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) said on Friday that it had appointed Rossann Williams as its next Chief Operating Officer, effective February 5th.

As COO, she will oversee Operations, Real Estate & Development and Supply Chain, Sweetgreen said.

Before joining Sweetgreen, Williams worked more than 18 years at Starbucks, where she advanced to Executive Vice President and President of North America Retail.

And previously, she assumed leadership roles at several Fortune 500 brands, including Blockbuster and Toys “R” Us.

“Rossann is an industry veteran with a proven track record in driving sustainable growth of global, iconic brands and leading teams to generate profitability,” Jonathan Neman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sweetgreen, said in a press release.

“Rossann complements the existing skills and experience of our leadership team as we pursue our next chapter of growth. It’s clear that she shares our values, and I look forward to partnering with Rossann to further our mission of connecting more communities to real food,” the CEO added.

“I’ve long admired Sweetgreen’s leadership as a founder-led, mission-driven company driving the industry forward. I am deeply aligned with Sweetgreen’s values, people-centric approach and commitment to connect more people to delicious, real food. I’m thrilled to be joining the Sweetgreen team at a moment of significant growth and an incredible opportunity ahead,” Rossann Williams commented.

Stock Performance

The shares of Sweetgreen Inc (SG) closed 1.27% ($0.14) higher at $11.18 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.257 billion.

The shares of Sweetgreen Inc (SG) have retreated 1.06% so far this year, following a 31.85% gain in 2023.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 5 out of 6 surveyed investment analysts had rated Sweetgreen Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 1 – as “Sell”. The median price target on the stock stands at $13.67, which translates into a 22.27% upside compared to Friday’s closing price.