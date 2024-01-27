Alternus Clean Energy announces strategic alliance with Hover Energy

Alternus Clean Energy said this week it had entered a strategic alliance with Dallas-based Hover Energy – a leader in the development and deployment of Wind Powered Microgrid systems.

The two companies intend to differentiate their value proposition to clientele by offering consistent delivery of dependable clean 24×7 power.

With the establishment of microgrids that integrate Alternus’ utility-scale solar projects with Hover’s 24×7 wind-powered generators, the combined systems will substantially reduce intermittency and minimize the costly storage capacity required to achieve full grid independence.

Hover is to head development, engineering, construction and commissioning, after which the microgrids will be owned and operated by Alternus.

The initial phase of the alliance aims to achieve 50 MW of projects, Alternus said.

“This alliance is promising, because it enables us to differentiate our C&I offering versus traditional solar-only competitors. Hover’s unique and proven wind technology enables each project to generate around the clock. The substantially reduced intermittency enables us to limit customer dependence on either expensive storage or the grid to fill the gaps. We believe customers will recognize the power of this innovative and proven solution, giving us both a strong competitive advantage. We look forward to driving rapid growth in North America with Hover and are excited that our first project together will start construction in a few short months,” Vincent Browne, Chief Executive Officer of Alternus Clean Energy, said in a press release.