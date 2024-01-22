Energy Recovery names David Moon President and CEO

Energy Recovery Inc, a global leader in energy efficiency technology, said on Monday that it had appointed David Moon as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

He has been interim President and CEO since October 2023.

Moon has more than 25 years of leadership experience in commercial and industrial technology development, manufacturing and marketing.

He became a member of Energy Recovery’s Board in July 2023.

Previously, he served as President of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, a division of Carrier Global Corp.

Before that, he was an Advisor for Ares Management LLC on the acquisition of CoolSys.

Moon also served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, a division of Lennox International Inc.

”David is the right leader to drive our long-term growth. The Board conducted a comprehensive search and has unanimously agreed David has the experience and skills the company needs as we focus on commercializing new applications of our PX technology platform. We have been particularly impressed with his broad executive experience in commercial and industrial technologies, including CO2 refrigeration and its derivatives,” Board Chair Pamela Tondreau said in a press release.

”I want to thank the Board for their vote of confidence as well as Robert Mao and the entire Energy Recovery team for building a strong company that is well-positioned for continued growth. I have tremendous confidence in this company’s unique ability to engineer reliable and trusted technology,” David Moon commented.