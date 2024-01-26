Archer-Daniels-Midland increases dividend to $0.50

The Board of Directors of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co announced a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.50 per share.

It represents an increase of 11.1% compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.45.

The dividend will be paid on February 29th 2024 to shareholders of record on February 8th 2024, the company said.

This is the company’s 369th successive quarterly payment.

The shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) closed 2.38% ($1.25) lower at $51.38 in New York on Thursday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $27.405 billion.

The shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company went down 22.22% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The shares have retreated another 28.86% so far this year.