Datasea inks distribution agreement with Meglio

Datasea Inc said this week its Delaware operating subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, had entered into a marketing promotion and sales cooperation agreement with Meglio Interiors LLC, based in Chamblee, Georgia, to develop, promote and distribute the company’s intelligent acoustics products in the United States.

Datasea said it intended to establish an assembly line in the near future for its intelligent acoustics products in the United States, with Meglio serving as one of the major distributors.

Meglio has sales channels that include Atlanta, Dallas and New Jersey and vast experience in boosting sales for its US customers.

“We believe that this Agreement will expand the marketing and sales of our intelligent acoustics products and introduce home health products into the U.S. market that will accelerate our sales growth. The Agreement is designed to increase our penetration into new markets worldwide and introduce our products to consumers that effectively address everyday health and living needs. We anticipate that, as a result of our cooperation with Meglio, the footprint of our intelligent acoustic products will grow and that we will experience increased demand for our products,” Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea, said in a press release.