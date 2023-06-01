Global technology company Epson said on Thursday that it had teamed up with The 5 Gyres Institute in an attempt to raise awareness of plastic pollution and identify solutions for clientele to cut back plastics in their work and home.

5 Gyres is a leader in the global movement battling plastic pollution with almost 15 years of expertise in scientific research and engagement on plastic pollution matters.

Under the tie-up, Epson will support 5 Gyres leading solutions-focused research this year by investigating the environmental fate and toxicity of bioplastics to determine the release of nano- and microplastics from everyday items.

“At Epson, we are dedicated to being part of the solution when it comes to taking care of our world,” Kendra Jones, chief legal and sustainability officer for Epson America Inc, said in a press release.

“This partnership will help us learn from the experts and inspire Epson and our customers to further reduce our plastic footprint,” Jones added.

“There is no change without dedicated corporations that will make it part of their mission to reduce plastic usage in their supply chain and support scientific innovation,” Sara Mais, Development Director at 5 Gyres, commented.

“Epson is a strong partner because of our shared commitment to bettering this world, and together we will be able to motivate others to truly affect positive environmental and social change,” Mais said.