Sinclair, NCTC renew long-term distribution agreement

Sinclair, NCTC renew long-term distribution agreement

January 20, 2024 1:19 pm

Sinclair Inc said this week it had renewed its distribution agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), a not-for-profit corporation whose members serve one third of all broadband and video connected households in the United States.

Under the agreement, NCTC’s member companies can opt into a multi-year retransmission consent agreement for Sinclair Inc’s operated local stations.

The renewal also includes an agreement for Sinclair’s Tennis Channel.

“We are pleased to renew our agreement with NCTC, keeping our local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel available to the many independent cable system operators across the country, who provide a vital function, often serving the rural and underserved communities across the US,” Will Bell, Sinclair Inc’s Senior Vice President and Head of Distribution and Network Relations, said in a press release.

