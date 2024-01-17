Lamborghini delivers the record 10,112 cars in 2023

Automobili Lamborghini said on Tuesday that it had achieved record deliveries in a single year – 10,112 cars for the entire 2023.

That represented a 10% increase compared to total vehicle deliveries in 2022.

“It’s a true source of pride for the whole company to have surpassed the 10,000-car delivery mark. Playing a role in achieving this milestone for Lamborghini is an honor for me and for all the people who work tirelessly to achieve this goal. This is a success made possible by the commitment of everyone, a major accomplishment based on true teamwork. But as always, we’re not stopping at single milestones, and we’re ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024,” Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a press release.

“This outstanding achievement is a clear sign of the growing perception of our brand worldwide and confirms that the strategy we’ve adopted is succeeding,” Federico Foschini, Lamborghini’s Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, commented.

“It’s a success made possible also thanks to the invaluable contribution of our network of 184 dealerships operating in 54 different markets.”

Deliveries in the EMEA region surged 14% year-on-year to a total of 3,987 cars.

Vehicle deliveries in the Americas increased 9% YoY to 3,465 units, while those in the APAC area rose 4% to 2,660 units.

The United States continued to be the company’s top market with 3,000 cars sold there, followed by Germany with 961 cars delivered.

The company’s Urus Super SUV continued to demonstrate success, with 6,087 vehicles delivered in 2023.

Additionally, Lamborghini delivered 3,962 Huracán cars – another notable achievement.