Johnson Controls names new Chief Financial Officer

Johnson Controls said on Tuesday that it had appointed Marc Vandiepenbeeck as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Marc brings a wealth of experience to his new role. With deep finance expertise, an understanding of our customers, global markets, and operational knowledge, I am confident that we will continue to build on the foundations already in place to accelerate our growth and performance,” Johnson Controls’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver, said in a press release.

Vandiepenbeeck is to succeed Olivier Leonetti, who will part ways with the company for a role elsewhere.

“Olivier has been a prominent member of our leadership team, playing a critical role in our transformation journey as the leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings. I want to take this opportunity to thank Olivier for his dedication and commitment to Johnson Controls. We wish him well in his future role and thank him for his service,” the CEO added.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck joined Johnson Controls almost two decades ago and has been in roles of increasing responsibility in finance and treasury.

Most recently, he served as Vice President and President, EMEALA.

Vandiepenbeeck holds a bachelor’s degree in business engineering from Universite Libre de Bruxelles and a master’s degree in science of management from the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management.