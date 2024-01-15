Victoria Gold produces 41,982 oz gold in Q4

Victoria Gold Corp said on Monday that its Eagle Gold Mine had produced 41,982 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, full-year 2023 gold production amounted to 166,730 ounces, up from 150,182 ounces in 2022.

“The Eagle Gold Mine achieved our 2023 production guidance of 160,000-180,000 ounces of gold,” John McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“This is a record level of production for Eagle and an 11% increase year-over-year. In 2023, we successfully demonstrated the feasibility of year-round stacking on the heap leach facility, resulting in more consistent quarterly gold production and a mitigation of the impacts of seasonality. We intend to continue year-round stacking in 2024 and look forward to increased year-over-year production levels again this year,” the CEO added.

“We generated positive free cash flow during the fourth quarter and continued to reduce our net debt position, including a Cdn$11 million payment against our Term Loan Facility, which we expect to fully repay during the third quarter of 2024,” McConnell said.