Rackspace Technology names new Chief Financial Officer

Rackspace Technology, an end-to-end, hybrid multicloud technology solutions company, said on Friday that it had appointed Mark Marino as its next Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

He is to succeed Naushaza “Bobby” Molu, who has resigned as CFO to pursue a new opportunity in the United Kingdom.

Marino joined the company as Vice President, Americas CFO in 2020 and was appointed as Chief Accounting Officer in late 2021.

Prior to joining Rackspace Technology, Marino was Vice President of Finance at Acelity – from 2015 to 2020.

Earlier in his career, Marino served as Vice President, Finance at iHeartMedia and as head of Corporate FP&A at SunEdison Inc.

Marino holds a BA from DePauw University and an MBA from Baylor University.

“Having worked with Mark since I joined Rackspace, I have witnessed firsthand what a strong asset he is to our company. Mark’s comprehensive understanding of the business and extensive financial leadership experience will continue to be instrumental as we strengthen our position in an attractive and growing hybrid multicloud and AI market. I look forward to collaborating with Mark as we continue to execute on our strategy and deliver value to our shareholders,” Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer of Rackspace Technology, said in a press release.

“It is a privilege to move into the role of CFO at this exciting time for Rackspace Technology. We have made significant progress on our transformation, having fully implemented a new operating model over the past year, unveiled innovative AI capabilities and rolled out unique, tailored solutions for customers across our Private Cloud and Public Cloud businesses. I look forward to working more closely with Amar and the leadership team to execute on our strategy and continuing to drive operating efficiency and profitable growth,” Mark Marino commented.