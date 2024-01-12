Cytta Corp announces strategic partnership with Zigron

Cytta Corp, a provider of advanced communication technology and video compression solutions, on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Zigron Inc.

The collaboration will focus on the scaling of Cytta’s proprietary technologies, including the CyttaCARES SOS system for schools and the CyttaCOMMS IGAN Incident Command System for first responders.

The new relationship also includes a formal agreement for future product acquisition development collaboration between Cytta Corp and Zigron Inc.

Zigron has an impressive portfolio of successful projects and client relationships, which underscores its ability to transform concepts into market-ready solutions.

Among the firm’s world class customers are Fujitsu, Adobe and Telenor.

“Transitioning from the product development stage to the commercial release stage is a pivotal moment for Cytta, and Zigron’s exceptional development skills are precisely what we need to deliver our world-class products to market,” Gary Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Cytta Corp, said in a press release.

“This partnership signifies an acceleration in our growth trajectory and an amplification of our innovative potential,” the CEO added.