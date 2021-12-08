Hut 8 buys M30S equipment from Foundry Digital

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, said on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with Foundry Digital LLC to buy 2,505 MicroBT M30S machines, which are currently installed at Hut 8’s site in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada.

The transaction, which is expected to be finalized on December 15th, will provide immediate incremental hashrate of 228 PH/s, the company said.

The new equipment is also expected to bolster Hut 8’s self-mining operating capacity, including the NVIDIA GPUs, to nearly 1.94 EH/s.

“We are excited to add incremental capacity stemming from the Foundry purchase to our self-mining operation, especially given the fact that the equipment is already on-site and hashing,” Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8, said in a statement.

“The combination of the recently deployed NVIDIA CMPs and the MicroBT M30S miners from Foundry serves to enhance both the scale and efficiency of our self-mining operations and adds momentum to our machine installations. We value our ongoing strategic relationship with Foundry and will continue to explore new partnership opportunities with them going forward,” the CEO added.