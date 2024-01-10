Spire Inc names new Chief Operating Officer

Spire Inc said on Tuesday that it had appointed Scott Doyle as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 15th.

As COO, Doyle will oversee Spire’s gas utilities serving over 1.7 million customers in Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi.

He has more than 25 years of experience within the utility industry. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President, Utility Operations at CenterPoint Energy in Houston, Texas.

Before that, Doyle assumed numerous executive leadership roles of increasing responsibility in natural gas operations and regulatory and public affairs.

At present, he serves on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of Houston.

Previously, Doyle has been in board positions with the American Gas Association, American Gas Foundation, Southern Gas Association, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and the Association of Electric Companies of Texas.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Scott’s background join our team at Spire. Scott and I have been associates in this industry for many years, and he will be a great leader as we continue to grow,” Steve Lindsey, Spire’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“His deep experience in capital deployment, regulatory strategy and operational leadership across multiple functions supports our 10-year plan, as we focus on investing in our systems and driving continuous improvement throughout our operations,” the CEO added.