Laser Photonics gets order from Ontario Power Generation

Laser Photonics Corporation, a global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, said on Wednesday that it had received an order from Ontario Power Generation’s nuclear division for its MarkStar Pro laser marking system.

Ontario Power Generation is among the largest and most diverse power producers in North America with a focus on innovation.

The company’s nuclear power division selected the MarkStar Pro laser system in order to streamline maintenance operations.

“Our MarkStar Pro system provided the perfect solution for this company while aligning with its safety and sustainability goals,” Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, said in a press release.

“After 50 years of facility operations, the Nuclear Division sought an effective handheld method of making permanent, durable and high-contrast marks on various surfaces and materials, and our MarkStar system blew expectations out of the water,” the CEO added.