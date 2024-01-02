Kodiak selects Ambarella’s CV3-AD685 AI domain control SoC

Kodiak Robotics Inc, an autonomous vehicle company with a focus on trucking and defense, and Ambarella Inc said on Tuesday that Kodiak had selected Ambarella’s CV3-AD685 AI domain control system-on-chip (SoC) as a complete embedded compute solution for its next-gen autonomous vehicles.

The SoC will benefit Kodiak’s multi-sensor perception, fusion and path planning-running neural networks, as it processes multiple cameras, lidars and radars.

Kodiak’s next-generation self-driving truck platform will use the CV3-AD685 SoC in order to optimize hardware cost, reliability, size and robustness, the company said.

The Ambarella CV3-AD685 AI domain controller offers a combination of highly efficient AI processing, advanced image signal processing and ultra-low power consumption.

Kodiak has already achieved more than 300,000 miles on Ambarella’s CV2 AI perception SoC and delivered more than 875 loads.

“The CV3-AD685 enables the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s autonomous system, to turn sensor data into actionable insight with lower latency, lower power consumption, and higher reliability,” Don Burnette, Kodiak’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“We are excited to exhibit a Kodiak autonomous truck at Ambarella’s invitation-only event during CES for the second year in a row, demonstrating how our partnership furthers the mission of autonomous trucking,” the CEO added.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kodiak as we pave the way together for the future of autonomous trucking,” Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella, commented.

“Our CV3-AD685 SoC provides the autonomous vehicle industry with the processing performance needed to set new benchmarks in AI-based autonomous safety, efficiency and innovation.”