The Buckle announces $0.35 quarterly dividend

The Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE), a specialty retailer offering a mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories and footwear, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share.

The dividend will be paid on April 26th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 12th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of The Buckle Inc (BKE) closed 2.00% ($0.79) higher at $40.27 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the gains from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.031 billion.

The shares of The Buckle Inc (BKE) went up 4.78% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 15.26% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, the 1 surveyed investment analyst offering 12-month price target for The Buckle Inc’s stock had rated the latter as “Sell”. The median price target on the stock stands at $34.00, which translates into a 15.57% downside compared to the closing price on Thursday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $34.00.