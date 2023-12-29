Navico Group announces huge investment in Lowell facility

Navico Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation and a leading supplier of integrated systems and products for the marine and RV segments, announced a multimillion-dollar investment in its Lowell facility to establish two Centers of Excellence in metal fabrication and electrification.

The metal fabrication Center of Excellence will be equipped with the newest laser and robotic fabrication technology in order to support the development and production of high-quality products for the marine industry.

The new state-of-the-art battery lab and assembly capability will help with the design and development of custom power solutions for the 20 end-markets, which the company serves.

“Navico Group is committed to being a leader in metal fabrication and electrification for the industries we serve, and this investment is a testament to that,” Brett Dibkey, Navico Group’s President, said in a press release.

“The new manufacturing capabilities that we are implementing in the Lowell facility will enhance product development agility and speed-to-market. Additionally, our focus on custom battery development supports Brunswick’s broader electrification efforts as part of our overall ACES strategy.”

“The decision by Navico to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Michigan underscores our state’s leadership in future mobility and electrification, as well as the strength of our business climate and talented workforce,” MEDC State of Michigan Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson commented.

“We are pleased to join our local partners in supporting this expansion, and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents.”