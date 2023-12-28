Surf Air Mobility appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Surf Air Mobility Inc, the air mobility platform transforming regional flying through electrification, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Oliver Reeves as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Reeves will head the company’s financial and capital markets strategies, while leveraging his almost two decades of experience within the investment management, enterprise technology and insurance industries.

Most recently, Reeves was with Xinuos Inc, where he assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer in 2019.

Reeves is to succeed Deanna White, who has been Surf Air’s Chief Administrative Officer and then Chief Financial Officer.

White has been appointed as Senior Advisor to both Surf Air Mobility and the Surf Air Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to have Oliver join us on our journey to electrify regional air mobility,” Stan Little, Chief Executive Officer of Surf Air Mobility Inc, said in a press release.

“He is a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record at both the strategic and operational levels. Oliver will play a pivotal role in steering our financial strategy and supporting our growth initiatives. His broad strategic expertise and financial acumen fit very well within our executive team as we look to the future and continue to pioneer innovations in green flying,” the CEO added.

“I am very excited to join this pioneering company that has already become a key player in regional air mobility,” Oliver Reeves commented.

“It is an honor to be involved in the electrification of air travel and to move toward a more prosperous future for our investors and our customers.”