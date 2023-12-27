Aristocrat Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Aristocrat Group said last week that it had appointed Mark Corwin as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Corwin will take responsibility for Aristocrat Group’s financial stewardship and associated activities, including capital allocation, business planning, performance management and execution.

Mark Corwin has served honorably as a member of the special operations community in the United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance.

Corwin has initiated, expanded and sold multiple businesses within the food, beverage and retail industries.

Mark Corwin has been twice voted as the “Best Veteran Owned Business of the Month” by the United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce.