Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   1st Capital Bancorp appoints Laura Zehm to its board

1st Capital Bancorp appoints Laura Zehm to its board

December 27, 2023 10:15 am

1st Capital Bancorp, the holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank, said on Tuesday that it had appointed Laura Zehm to its Board of Directors.

Zehm is the former Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Montage Heath.

She has more than three decades of experience within the healthcare industry, which includes strategy, operations, business transformation as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Zehm is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and has been recognized as a finalist of the 50 Women to Watch by 50/50 Women on Boards Inc.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Western Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Golden Gate University.

“We are excited to have Ms. Zehm as a member of the board. Her wealth of knowledge and experience, will provide the Bank with a depth of experience and insight within her areas of discipline which will complement the board extremely well,” Kurt Gollnick, Chairman of 1st Capital Bancorp, said in a press release.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News