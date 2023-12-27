1st Capital Bancorp appoints Laura Zehm to its board

1st Capital Bancorp, the holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank, said on Tuesday that it had appointed Laura Zehm to its Board of Directors.

Zehm is the former Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Montage Heath.

She has more than three decades of experience within the healthcare industry, which includes strategy, operations, business transformation as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Zehm is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and has been recognized as a finalist of the 50 Women to Watch by 50/50 Women on Boards Inc.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Western Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Golden Gate University.

“We are excited to have Ms. Zehm as a member of the board. Her wealth of knowledge and experience, will provide the Bank with a depth of experience and insight within her areas of discipline which will complement the board extremely well,” Kurt Gollnick, Chairman of 1st Capital Bancorp, said in a press release.