Movella Holdings’ current CEO to depart company

Movella Holdings Inc, a full-stack provider of sensors, software and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, said this week Ben Lee, its President and Chief Executive Officer, would leave the company in pursuit of other interests.

Lee has stepped down as President, Chief Executive and as a member of Movella’s Board of Directors, effective December 31st.

Consistent with the Board’s succession planning process, Eric Salzman, who at present is an independent board member, has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1st 2024.

Lee will continue to serve as a consultant to Movella Holdings for three more months in order to ensure a seamless transition.

“I’m very excited about the future prospects of Movella,” Eric Salzman said in a press release.

“Under Ben’s leadership, the Company has built world-class inertial sensor technologies, assembled a dedicated and passionate team, and has identified several growth markets to pursue. I intend to build on this foundation to accelerate our development and release of new products, drive operational excellence, and chart a path toward both growth and profitability.”

“After over a decade of growing and transforming the Company from a semiconductor MEMS sensor startup to a Nasdaq-listed full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics, I believe the timing is right for a leadership transition,” Ben Lee commented.

“I want to thank all the amazing people across Movella for their contribution through the years. It’s been an honor to lead this Company and serve our employees, customers, and partners. I will work with Eric and the Board to help ensure a smooth transition and I will continue to be a shareholder and fan of Movella’s amazing products.”