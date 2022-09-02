NIO’s vehicle deliveries rise 82% year-on-year in August

NIO Inc (NIO), a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, reported on Thursday an 81.6% year-on-year surge in its vehicle deliveries to 10,677 units in August.

Those deliveries included 7,551 premium smart electric SUVs and 3,126 premium smart electric sedans, NIO said.

Year-to-date, the company delivered 71,556 vehicles, or a 28.3% increase compared to the same period a year earlier.

Last month, the production and delivery of the ES7, a mid-large five-seater premium smart electric SUV that utilizes NIO Technology 2.0, began increasing at a steady rate. The company delivered 398 ES7 SUVs to clients during the month.

The shares of Nio Inc closed lower for the sixth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Thursday. It has also been the steepest single-session loss since July 22nd. The stock went down 5.63% ($1.12) to $18.79, after touching an intraday low at $18.10. The latter has been a price level not seen since August 24th ($18.00).

The shares of Nio Inc have retreated 40.69% so far in 2022, following another 35.00% loss in 2021.