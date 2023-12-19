Archer-Daniels-Midland agrees to acquire UK-based FDL

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) said this week it had agreed to acquire UK-based FDL, which develops and produces premium flavor and functional ingredient systems.

FDL operates 3 production facilities and 2 customer innovation centers located in the United Kingdom. The company employs about 235 people, including 40 dedicated innovation specialists.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized by the end of January, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Our ongoing investments to add to our flavors portfolio are helping power our strategic work to build a global leader in Nutrition,” Calvin McEvoy, ADM’s president of global flavors, said in a press release.

“FDL’s innovative and agile formulation knowledge, deep end-use applications expertise, and strong customer base make them a great addition to ADM’s global flavor capabilities. We are incredibly impressed by the FDL team, and we believe both companies will benefit from each other as we work to expand our reach in key channels, particularly foodservice,” McEvoy added.

“We are excited to enter into this agreement with ADM. They’re an ideal partner for us, with global nutrition and flavor capabilities that will provide new opportunities to strengthen FDL’s portfolio of taste and nutrition solutions. In turn, the FDL team looks forward to helping add to ADM’s broad offerings with our diverse portfolio of flavor and functional ingredient systems, IP, and capabilities, as well as the entrepreneurial spirit and innovativeness of human talent that has enabled FDL to become a differentiated market leader today. ADM is synonymous with the best in animal and human nutrition, and together, we look forward to delivering new and innovative ingredient solutions to our global customer base in the food and beverage industry,” Eric Beatty, Chief Executive Officer of FDL, commented.