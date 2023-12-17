Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on Friday that it had appointed Marie Myers as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15th 2024.

Myers has been CFO of HP Inc since 2021 and has spent over 20 years in a number of financial leadership roles at the company.

Before her CFO role at HP Inc, Myers assumed plenty of other positions at the company, including being HP’s global controller and the Americas CFO of HP’s Personal Systems business unit.

And, prior to HP, she was CFO at robotic process automation firm, UiPath.

“Marie is a strategic and visionary CFO known for making financial decisions that fuel innovation and performance. She has an impressive track record in driving both operational and financial results, and she embraces the opportunity to help teams excel. I look forward to partnering with her as we bring bold, new experiences to our customers and deliver greater returns to our shareholders,” Antonio Neri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said in a press release.

“Since its formation eight years ago, HPE has demonstrated the power of its unique and broad portfolio, and I have admired the significant progress the company has made in its remarkable transformation. HPE presents an exciting opportunity that will allow me to partner with the best of the best and be a part of the next big thing. I am thrilled to help drive the next phase of growth for the company,” Marie Myers commented.