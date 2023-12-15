Crawford United announces share buyback program

Crawford United Corporation said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a share buyback program, under which the company may repurchase up to 300,000 of its Class A and/or Class B common shares.

The share repurchases may be conducted from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or via other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Share repurchases, if any, are to be executed with the assistance of UBS Securities LLC, Crawford United said.

“Based on our continued strong performance and the confidence we have in our business going forward, the Board of Directors and management team believe that the company’s shares are an attractive investment opportunity,” Brian Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crawford United Corp, was quoted as saying in a press release.