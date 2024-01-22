Canadian Utilities’ CFO Brian Shkrobot to retire

Canadian Utilities said last week that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Shkrobot, would retire, effective March 1st.

“On behalf of my family, the people of ATCO, our Board of Directors, Customers and Investors, I wish to extend my deepest appreciation to Brian for the sterling contributions he has delivered to Canadian Utilities and ATCO Group over the past 24 years,” Nancy Southern, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Utilities and ATCO Ltd, said in a press release.

“No matter the circumstance, Brian has always given our companies 100 per cent commitment and that is especially true under even the most difficult of situations. Regardless of the challenge or the opportunity, Brian has always paid attention to the smallest of details and gone the extra mile. I know I speak for everyone in saying how much we will miss Brian’s genuine caring and extraordinary dedication to our companies,” Southern added.

“It has been a true pleasure to be part of the ATCO team and I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past 24 years,” Brian Shkrobot commented.

“I am excited to see future successes of ATCO companies and the prosperity that ATCO will continue to create in the communities it serves.”

Meanwhile, Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer of ATCO, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Utilities.