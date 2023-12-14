Willis Towers Watson agrees to acquire Italy-based AIMUW

Willis Towers Watson (WTW), a global advisory, broking and solutions company, said on Thursday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AIMUW, a specialist Managing General Agent in Italy.

However, the company did not disclose any financial details regarding the agreement.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2024.

The deal underscores WTW’s global strategy to invest in high-performing businesses, while exploring the growing connection between risk and capital.

It also reflects the company’s commitment to the Italian market.

“This is an exciting time for our business in Italy and we are thrilled that Aldo and the AIMUW team will be joining us. They have solid and long-lasting relationships within the market and valuable experience in high-potential sectors,” Gianmarco Tosti, Head of the Mediterranean Region for Corporate Risk and Broking at WTW, said in a press release.

“This move represents further confirmation of WTW’s growth strategy in Italy and I am confident that the addition of AIMUW will generate strategic value for the WTW portfolio, and bring unparalleled value to our clients and the Italian market. Our aim is to build on AIMUW’s existing strong foundation and create a best-in-class MGA in Italy. We will continue developing innovative risk structures and specialist solutions for our clients, and AIMUW is a key part of that strategy,” Tosti added.