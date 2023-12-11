Arkema inks 20-year renewable electricity contract with EDF

Arkema announced on Monday that it had inked a 20-year contract with EDF Renewables for the supply of 20 GWh per year of renewable electricity.

Under this partnership, beginning from 2026, 70% of the electricity consumption in Bostik’s 8 French sites will be generated by solar energy.

The agreement is consistent with Arkema’s efforts to cut its CO2 emissions in line with the 1.5°C trajectory by the end of the decade, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with EDF Renewables, a significant step for the Group, which aims to further reduce its carbon footprint. By choosing to source electricity from locally produced renewable sources, Bostik strengthens its commitment to increasingly decarbonized production, firmly positioning itself towards a more environmentally friendly economy, in line with Arkema’s overall vision,” Vincent Legros, Executive Vice President of the Adhesive Solutions segment (Bostik), said in a press release.

“We are very pleased to sign this contract with Arkema, which strengthens our long-term partnership. The teams at EDF Renewables are committed to working with our customers to offer innovative solutions and support businesses in their energy transition by supplying low-carbon electricity,” Carlotta Gentile Latino, Executive Vice President – France onshore operations at EDF Renewables, commented.