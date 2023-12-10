Brown & Brown buys Automotive Business Solutions

Brown & Brown Inc said on Friday that it had agreed to acquire Automotive Business Solutions (ABS).

ABS is a leading administrator of warranty products in the automotive aftermarket, as it provides nationwide parts and labor repair warranties, national road hazard programs and component-specific warranties.

The ABS team will still be headed by Chief Executive Michael Cox from their current offices in Denver, Colorado.

Cox will report to Mike Neal, the President of Brown & Brown Dealer Services.

“Michael and Craig have done an amazing job in growing ABS into a premier provider of aftermarket warranty products, serving customer partners that are industry-leading suppliers of tires and aftermarket auto parts. The ABS team and Brown & Brown Dealer Services share a focus on customer service and the development of innovative product offerings. The BBDS team is excited to add the skills of ABS to our capabilities as we continue to provide warranty solutions for our collective customers,” Mike Neal was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We are excited about the synergies this partnership will bring to our business. Brown & Brown’s full suite of leading insurance programs and automotive F&I products will enable us to provide new value-added solutions to our aftermarket customers,” Michael Cox commented.