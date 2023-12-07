Knightscope announces new CFO appointment

Knightscope Inc, a developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Apoorv S Dwivedi as its next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2024.

Meanwhile, Mallorie Burak, President and CFO, is to step down from those roles in early January in pursuit of other opportunities.

“We wish to thank Mallorie for her service and we are extremely excited to welcome Apoorv to the Knightscope team,” William Santana Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Knightscope Inc, said in a press release.

“We would be hard pressed to find an executive that is this highly experienced and energetic, and who has worked across several major corporations, been through the grueling challenges of a highly complex startup, taken a company public, and happens to be fluent in Reg A+ regulatory frameworks with an Ivy league education,” the CEO added.

Most recently, Dwivedi served as Chief Financial Officer of Nxu Inc, which he joined in 2022.

Before that, he served as Director of Finance at Cox Automotive, from 2019 to 2022.

And, previously, he was Director of Presales at the SaaS company Workiva, from 2018 to 2019.

Dwivedi has also assumed several corporate finance roles at the General Electric Company between 2010 and 2017.

“This is an incredible time to be joining Knightscope. The company is at the intersection of several key technologies including autonomy, robotics and artificial intelligence and is successfully leading the adoption of Autonomous Security Robots (ASR) to drive the future of public safety,” Apoorv S Dwivedi commented.