ASSA ABLOY announces acquisition of US-based Ghost Controls

ASSA ABLOY said on Thursday that it had acquired Ghost Controls, a US-based supplier of automated residential gate openers.

Established in 2015, Ghost Controls currently employs about 40 people.

The US company’s revenue for the full year 2022 stood at around $30 million (nearly SEK 300 million) with a strong EBIT margin.

The acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the beginning, ASSA ABLOY said.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ghost Controls into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,” Nico Delvaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASSA ABLOY, said in a press release.

“Ghost Controls impressive development within the residential gate automation industry and their strong culture of innovation makes them a very good complement to our core business, and I am very excited for them to be part of our organization,” Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division, commented.