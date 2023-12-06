MYND Life Sciences names new Chief Executive Officer

MYND Life Sciences Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical research and development company, announced on Tuesday that it had appointed John Campbell as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Campbell has a vast experience in new business development, mergers, acquisitions and corporate turnarounds.

Previously, Campbell was the President and Co-Founder of Odyssey Trust Company.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Alberta.

“The opportunities for MYND to commercialize its tremendous portfolio of intellectual property are enormous and I am committed to translating MYND’s industry-leading research into practical advancements, particularly in neuro pharmaceutical treatments and diagnostic tools for diseases that can positively impact society,” John Campbell said in a press release.

“With a focus on biopharmaceutical research and development, MYND aims to redefine treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases and Mr. Campbell has a proven track record in leading public and private companies, and his appointment now positions MYND for success in the near term,” Lyle Oberg, Executive Chairman of MYND Life Sciences Inc, commented.