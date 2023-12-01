Cameco names new Chair of Board of Directors

Cameco said on Thursday that it had appointed Catherine Gignac as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective December 1st.

Gignac is to succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15th 2023.

Gignac has been a member of Cameco’s Board since 2014. She serves as chair of the nominating, corporate governance and risk committee and is also on the audit and finance and technical committees.

“Catherine has been a strong member of Cameco’s board for nearly a decade and has provided valuable insight and technical expertise through the varied and complex issues that have faced our company. I look forward to Catherine assuming the role of board chair and continuing to champion Cameco’s work,” Cameco’s President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Gitzel said in a press release.

“I am honoured to be appointed chair and given the opportunity to lead this exceptional board and management team as Cameco continues to serve the thriving nuclear energy industry. I am humbled to take over this role from Ian, who provided a steady hand during tumultuous times and helped bring Cameco the success it is experiencing today,” Catherine Gignac commented.