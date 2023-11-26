US retail sales on Black Friday surge 2.5% YoY

According to data by Mastercard Spendingpulse, released over the weekend, Black Friday retail sales in the United States went up 2.5% year-on-year. That figure excluded automotive sales and was not adjusted for inflation.

Black Friday e-commerce sales surged 8.5% year-on-year and in-store sales rose 1.1% from a year ago.

In September, Mastercard Spendingpulse had said that it expected US retail sales, excluding automotive sales, to increase 3.7% during the holiday shopping season.

US consumer spent $9.8 billion online during this year’s Black Friday, data by Adobe Analytics showed.

Black Friday is usually the day following the US Thanksgiving holiday, when consumer spending is, by tradition, more intensive.