Bowman buys New Mexico-based High Mesa Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd said on Wednesday that it had acquired Albuquerque, New Mexico-based High Mesa Consulting Group.

Established in 1977, High Mesa provides land and drone based surveying, mapping and geospatial services, sub-surface utility infrastructure engineering, inspection and mapping, civil engineering and planning services in New Mexico, Eastern Arizona and Southwestern Colorado.

High Mesa serves a vast range of customers specialized in the design, construction and operation of horizontal and vertical infrastructure, including local, state and federal clientele along with private sector owners, contractors and other technical consultants.

Funded via a combination of cash, seller notes and equity, the acquisition falls within previously discussed target multiple and operating metric ranges and is expected to be immediately accretive, Bowman said.

“High Mesa is a great addition to Bowman and immediately expands our reach into growing markets we do not currently serve,” Gary Bowman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bowman Consulting Group, said in a press release.

“Their focus on educational and health care institutions, utility and energy clients, and public sector customers throughout the Southwest is highly complementary to our existing footprint and suite of services. The core skills of their professional workforce are well aligned and highly consistent with our culture of work-sharing and utilization optimization. Additionally, their concentration on state, local, and federal customers, along with their expertise in higher education and K-12 educational projects, makes them a terrific fit for our strategic initiative to increase public sector assignments. I’m very pleased to have the High Mesa team join us and look forward to a great future together,” the CEO added.

“We have achieved a tremendous amount during the firm’s 46-year history, and I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve delivered to our customers and our communities. Today we start the next phase of our professional journey as a part of Bowman. We are excited about the opportunities this presents for our staff, for our clients and for our collective futures. We’re all ready to get to work adding value to Bowman,” Charles Cala, President of High Mesa, commented.