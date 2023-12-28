Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Commodities News   »   Qatar, Shell ink five-year crude oil supply deal

Qatar, Shell ink five-year crude oil supply deal

December 28, 2023 9:46 am

According to a report by Reuters, Qatar has agreed to supply Shell in Singapore with up to 18 million barrels of oil per year under a five-year deal.

QatarEnergy said that it would supply Shell International Eastern Trading Company with Qatar Land and Qatar Marine crude oil over the course of five years, beginning in January.

“We are delighted to sign our first ever five-year crude sales agreement. This agreement further strengthens QatarEnergy’s relationship with Shell,” QatarEnergy’s Chief Executive Officer Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi was quoted as saying by the same media.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News