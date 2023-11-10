Invesco reports 2.5% drop in total October AUM

Invesco Ltd, a global independent investment management firm, on Thursday reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1,450.5 billion as of October 31st.

That figure represented a 2.5% decrease compared to AUM as of September 30th.

The company’s AUM performance was adversely affected by unfavorable market returns, which reduced AUM by $27 billion. And, as a result of Foreign Exchange impact, AUM were reduced by $0.7 billion.

The company said there had been net long-term outflows of $0.1 billion in October.

Non-management fee earning net inflows stood at $1.7 billion, while money market net outflows – at $10.9 billion.

The shares of Invesco Ltd (IVZ) closed 2.29% ($0.30) lower at $12.78 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the losses from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.745 billion.

The shares of Invesco Ltd (IVZ) have retreated 28.96% so far this year, following another 21.85% loss in 2022.