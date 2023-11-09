CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc on Thursday disclosed the pricing of a previously announced secondary offering of 65 million shares of its common stock by affiliates of Advent International L.P. (the “selling stockholders”).

The price to the public has been set at $10.50 per share.

The selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to additional 4,875,000 shares of CCC Intelligent’s common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 13th, given that customary closing conditions have been satisfied.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, William Blair and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Additionally, Barrington Research and CJS Securities are acting as co-managers.

The shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) closed 0.26% ($0.03) higher at $11.69 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they extended a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $7.39 billion.

The shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc have risen 34.37% so far this year, following a 23.62% loss in 2022.