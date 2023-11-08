Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had declared a 7% increase in the fourth-quarter cash dividend.

The quarterly dividend has been raised to $0.48 per common share from $0.45 per common share in the prior three-month period.

The dividend will be payable on December 29th 2023 to FNF stockholders of record as of December 15th, the company said.

The shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc closed 0.41% ($0.17) higher at $41.97 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a 2.38% loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $11.423 billion.

The shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc have risen 11.56% so far this year, following a 27.90% loss in 2022.