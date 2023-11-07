Bitdeer mines a total of 462 Bitcoins in October

Bitdeer Technologies Group said on Tuesday that it had mined 462 Bitcoins in October. That figure represented a 4.1% decrease compared to September, mostly because of an increase in the Bitcoin network’s total hash rate.

On the other hand, October’s result represented a 173.4% surge compared to the same month of 2022.

As of October 31st, the company’s proprietary hash rate was 8.7 EH/s, or the same rate as of September 30th.

“We continued to maintain a stable hash rate and aggregate electrical capacity during the month of October, and once again demonstrated solid results. On a strategic level, our team remains committed to identifying and pursuing initiatives which can leverage our existing expertise and take our tech capabilities to the next level. In terms of infrastructure, since entering full operations in September, our Gedu Datacenter in Bhutan has continued to function smoothly, augmenting our existing capabilities and contributing to our strong performance,” Linghui Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer, said in a press release.

“During October, the Gedu Datacenter provided us with 3.3EH/s hash rate, and 211 Bitcoins were mined there, representing approximately 46% of our total Bitcoins mined for the month. Meanwhile, on the expansion front, we advanced construction of a 175 MW immersion cooling datacenter at our Tydal, Norway mining facility, which we expect will be complete in 2025,” the CEO added.