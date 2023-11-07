Ballard gets order for 2.4 MW of fuel cell engines from CPKC

Ballard Power Systems said on Monday that it had received an order for 2.4 MW of additional fuel cell engines from Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

The 12, 200 kW fuel cell engines are expected to be delivered this year and will support the development of CPKC’s additional hydrogen-powered locomotives.

Over the past 2 years, Ballard has provided Canadian Pacific Kansas City with 38 fuel cell engines to be used in its hydrogen locomotives, while offering combined fuel cell power of 7.6 MW.

“Our hydrogen locomotive program demonstrates our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and we are pleased to continue to work with the team at Ballard to implement effective alternative fuel solutions,” Kyle Mulligan, CPKC AVP Operations Technology, said in a press release.

“We are excited by CPKC’s vision and action plan to demonstrate and validate the use of hydrogen-powered locomotives to decarbonize their locomotive fleet,” Seungsoo Jung, Ballard’s Vice President of Rail & Emerging Markets, commented.

“This latest order demonstrates CPKC’s continued progress against this vision and plan, while also serving as another proof point for the enabling role of Ballard’s fuel cell engines in the electrification of locomotive rail applications in North America.”

The additional locomotives are slated to enter service in late 2024.