Fisker Inc appoints new Chief Technology Officer

Fisker Inc said on Friday that it had appointed David King as its next Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

He is to replace Burkhard Huhnke, who will leave the company due to personal reasons.

As CTO, King will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Henrik Fisker and will head the company’s global engineering and software teams in the United States, Europe, China and India.

King became part of Fisker’s team in 2021 after spending three decades within the auto industry.

Most recently, he served as Fisker’s Senior Vice President – Engineering, as he led the firm’s global Body Engineering.

He also oversaw UK operations and headed Fisker Magic Works – the firm’s special vehicle division.

“David has made major contributions to our engineering innovations and has provided dynamic leadership as we have moved into volume production and deliveries of the Ocean SUV. He will now bring his considerable experience to the task of leading the company into the next phase of its growth as we bring several new vehicles to market by 2025,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said in a press release.

“We wish Burkhard well in his future endeavors and are grateful for his efforts,” the CEO added.