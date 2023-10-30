Canadian Solar to establish solar cell facility in Indiana

Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc said on Monday that it planned to establish a 5 GW Solar PV cell production facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing plant represents a projected investment of over $800 million and is expected to create nearly 1,200 skilled high-tech jobs.

The solar cells produced here will be used at the previously announced 5 GW module assembly facility in Mesquite, Texas, Canadian Solar said.

“Canadian Solar’s new U.S. location in Jeffersonville will put our skilled Hoosier workforce at the center of cultivating solar power, making energy efficient panels more accessible to consumers across the country,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a press release.

“Establishing this factory is a key milestone that will enable us to better serve our U.S. customers with the most advanced technology in the industry. This is the second of the anticipated long-term investments we expect to make in the U.S. as we think strategically about a local, sustainable and clean energy supply chain and to fulfill the long-term requirements of the local-content rules of the recently established IRA. We thank the State of Indiana, Clark County, and the City of Jeffersonville for their critical support and look forward to working with them as we grow,” Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar Inc, commented.