illumin Holdings begins search for next CEO

illumin Holdings, a leader in innovative advertising solutions, on Thursday announced the planned retirement of its Chief Executive Officer – Tal Hayek.

Once a new CEO is appointed, Hayek will transition from his current role to Non-Executive Vice Chairman on the board of directors.

illumin’s board has already begun a search for the company’s next CEO.

There is no specific timeline for the search process, the firm said, but yet, it will likely be completed in 2024.

“Words cannot describe how satisfying this journey has been since I co-founded the Company in 2009, leading it through tremendous growth, taking it public, and conceiving and bringing to life the revolutionary illumin journey advertising platform. I have deep gratitude for my co-founders, our executive team, the illumin community, our board, customers, and investors. It is now time for a new leader to take my place in order to drive the Company to the next level,” Tal Hayek said in a press release.

“Tal’s vision and dedication have been central to illumins’ achievements. We believe this transition will facilitate a seamless evolution of leadership while harnessing Tal’s insights for the company’s future endeavors,” Sheldon Pollack, Chairman of illumin Holdings, commented.