Universal Stainless announces new CEO appointment

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc said on Wednesday that it had appointed Christopher Zimmer as its next President and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will take effect on November 1st.

Zimmer will also have a seat on the Board of Directors of Universal Stainless.

He is to succeed Dennis Oates, who will assume the newly-established role of Executive Chairman of the company.

Zimmer joined Universal Stainless in 2008 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In 2014, he was named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and, in April 2023, he became Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Zimmer oversaw manufacturing, technology and quality organizations along with sales, marketing and supply chain management.

“I am deeply honored to take on this leadership role at Universal Stainless and for the Board’s confidence in me. It is an exciting time for our Company as our growth strategy is continuing to gain traction. I am especially grateful for the close working relationship I have had with Denny Oates over the years and for the support of our talented senior management team. Together we will accelerate the execution of our long-term strategy to profitably grow this business,” Christopher Zimmer said in a press release.