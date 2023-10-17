Luna Innovations Inc announces new CFO appointment

Luna Innovations Incorporated, a provider of advanced fiber optic-based technology, said on Tuesday that it had appointed George Gomez-Quintero as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Gomez-Quintero is to succeed Gene Nestro, who will assist the company through mid-2024 in order to ensure a smooth transition.

As CFO, Gomez-Quintero will represent Luna Innovations in communications with investors, lenders and rating agencies.

“With the completion of our five-year strategic plan and our continued pursuit of opportunities to further expand our global footprint and elevate our international presence, we’re thrilled to welcome a leader like George with extensive M&A, public market, and operations experience and someone with technical experience at scale,” Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna Innovations Inc, said in a press release.

“George’s deep expertise and his track record of partnering with senior leadership teams to maximize shareholder value and drive transformations that fuel growth are exactly the kinds of skills we need in a CFO as we move forward,” the CEO added.

Most recently, Gomez-Quintero was Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Intelsat. He led a global team of 40 employees in 5 countries accountable for the firm’s Financial Planning & Analysis, Investor Relations, Treasury, Procurement as well as Credit and Collections.

Prior to that, Gomez-Quintero served as Chief Operating Officer at JSI. And, previously, he assumed senior financial roles at XFL, Time Warner Cable and Cleartel Communications.