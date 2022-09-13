Nissan extends suspension of Russian plant until December

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201) said on Monday that it would extend its suspension of an assembly facility in Saint Petersberg, Russia, for three months until December.

The facility was idled in March following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and was initially slated to resume operations in late September.

Plant suspension was extended due to persisting difficulties to receive parts from Europe and Japan, according to the Nikkei daily paper.

“Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take actions as needed,” a spokesperson for the Japanese auto maker was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The shares of Nissan Motor Co (7201) closed lower for the sixth time in the past ten trading sessions in Tokyo on Tuesday. The stock went down 0.85% (JPY 4.7) to JPY 548.2, after touching an intraday low at JPY 543.1. The latter has been a price level not seen since September 9th (JPY 539.4).

The shares of Nissan Motor Co have retreated 1.37% so far in 2022, following another 0.75% drop in 2021.